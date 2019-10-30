Apple call: Best-selling iPhone 11, China improvement

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up 1.7% after the earnings call conclusion. CEO Tim Cook recapped some revenue highs from the earnings report, while CFO Luca Maestri provided more details on subscriptions and that upside holiday guidance.

Cook notes that non-iPhone revenue was up 17% and Wearables revenue was up "well over" 50%. He also says the recently released iPhone 11 is Apple's best-selling phone. Cook attributes the 17% iPad growth was largely due to the iPad Pro, and says the Mac Y/Y decline was due to tough comps.

Maestri says Apple now has over 450M subscriptions across its ecosystem, up 30M since last quarter and 120M since last year's period.

Apple's December quarter guidance assumes a potential forex hit of $1B.

China: Cook says Apple had "a very good September" and that the new iPhones were well received. Regional revenue was up Y/Y in constant currency.