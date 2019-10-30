Viavi +2.8% amid double-digit profit, revenue gains

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 2.8% postmarket after beating the Street with its fiscal Q1 report, showing strong gains in its core network enablement segment.

Overall revenues rose nearly 12% to $299.8M, topping guidance from the company's September analyst day.

Operating margin rose 130 basis points (non-GAAP) to 17.6%.

Operating income jumped 20.3% to $52.7M, and EPS gained 20% to $0.18.

Cash from operations came to $31.3M

Net revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $198.9M (up 20.9%); Service Enablement, $20.9M (down 20.2%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $80M (up 2.8%).

For Q2, it's forecasting net revenue of $292M-$312M (vs. consensus for $301.8M) and EPS of $0.18-$0.20 (vs. forecast for $0.18).

