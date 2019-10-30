The Mickey D's wildcard with Beyond Meat

There appears to be mixed initial results from a very limited test of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) products at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in Canada.

"Based on our channel checks with select McDonald’s based in Ontario, Canada that are currently testing the Beyond P.L.T. burger, the initial feedback has been largely positive, although it seems that the trial has not been a blowout success thus far that justifies an immediate nationwide rollout across both Canada and the U.S.," notes the Bernstein team.

Bernstein thinks a full-on partnership with McDonald's could boost sales to $867M by FY21.