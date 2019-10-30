Noble's Q3 loss lighter than forecast; in talks with Shell on Bully JV deal

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) +6.9% after-hours after reporting a lower than expected Q3 loss and better than expected contract drilling revenues of $275M.

At the end of Q3, eight of NE's nine active floating units remained under contract, with 57% of available rig days over the next 12 months committed to contracts vs. 49% at the beginning of 2019, and all of the company's 13 jackup rigs remained under contract, with 69% of available jackup fleet rig days over the next 12 months committed to contracts.

NE's projection for total capex in 2019, excluding the purchase of the Noble Joe Knight, remains at $250M, and the company's 2020 capex forecasts remains at $150M.

The company also says it is in advanced discussions with Royal Dutch Shell, in which Shell would buy out the remaining term of the drilling contract with the Bully II joint venture and NE would acquire Shell's interests in the Bully II and the Bully I joint ventures.