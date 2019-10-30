Comms firm 8x8 +5.4% amid recurring revenue growth

Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) has gained 5.4% postmarket after its Q2 beat, featuring strong recurring revenue growth.

Total revenues grew nearly 28% to $109.5M, nearly all service revenue.

"Total ARR growth of 34% was driven by mid-market and enterprise success, continued contributions from channel partners, and strong international performance," says CEO Vik Verma.

Net loss widened to $40.9M from $21.5M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $113.5M-$114.5M (26-27% growth Y/Y), with service revenue makingup $109M-$110M.

For the full year, it's boosting revenue guidance to $440M from $438M (25% growth), with service revenue raised to $422M from $420M.

