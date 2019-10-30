MGM eyes more real estate deals

  • MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) confirmed during the casino operator's earnings conference call that more real estate transactions could be on the way.
  • "The Bellagio real-estate transaction represents more to us than a smart financial deal. It provides a likely blueprint for the future," stated CEO James Murren.
  • That blueprint could include the iconic MGM Grand property. Murren said a deal for the large casino complex could close in the early part of 2020.
  • Shares of MGM are up 1.29% in AH trading after initialing tailing off following the company's earnings release.
  • Previously: MGM Resorts EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)
  • Previously: MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend (Oct. 30)
  • Previously: MGM -3% after Vegas EBITDA miss (Oct. 30)
