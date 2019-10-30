MGM eyes more real estate deals
Oct. 30, 2019
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) confirmed during the casino operator's earnings conference call that more real estate transactions could be on the way.
- "The Bellagio real-estate transaction represents more to us than a smart financial deal. It provides a likely blueprint for the future," stated CEO James Murren.
- That blueprint could include the iconic MGM Grand property. Murren said a deal for the large casino complex could close in the early part of 2020.
- Shares of MGM are up 1.29% in AH trading after initialing tailing off following the company's earnings release.
