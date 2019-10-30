Exxon, Hess to bring forward first Guyana production

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) say they are moving up the start date for first oil production in Guyana to December instead of early 2020 as previously expected.

Hess CEO John Hess says it will take roughly three months until the Liza Phase 1 development is producing at its capacity of 120K bbl/day of oil.

The Liza Destiny FPSO that arrived on site in late August will lead production from 17 wells during the first phase of development.

XOM expects to produce more than 750K bbl/day offshore Guyana by 2025, equal to nearly 20% of the company's current global output.

Operator XOM owns a 45% stake in the project, with Hess holding 30% and China's Cnooc controlling 25%.