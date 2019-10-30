Ribbon Communications misses as product revenues slide

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) fell short on top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings after declines in revenue and non-GAAP profits.

Revenue fell more than 9% to $138M, and gross profit fell 4% to $78.9M.

But sharp cost cuts led to a swing to an operating profit of $2.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $7.6M, as well as to a net profit of $1.65M from a loss of $10.2M.

Non-GAAP net income fell to $15M from $19M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $61.2M (down 20.9%); Service, $76.5M (up 1.8%).

Cash at quarter's end was $40M, vs. liquidity at June 30 of $51M.

Press release