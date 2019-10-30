Kroger looks to recharge its brand

Kroger (NYSE:KR) appears to be considering a rebranding initiative, according to an internal e-mail scooped up by Business Insider.

The e-mail indicates some self-assessment is going on at the grocery store chain.

"It's been long proven that strong brands drive business. But today, customers don't know what to make of the Kroger brand. We're trying to be everything to everyone — saying too many things in a fragmented way. And it shows. We're a Fortune #17 company that doesn't break the top 100 in brand value ranking."

The e-mail teased a reveal by the company on November 6.