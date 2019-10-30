Suncor rises after slim Q3 beat, oil sands output up despite mandatory curbs

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +3.3% after-hours as it edges past Q3 earnings estimates, with higher upstream and refining production offset by lower commodity prices and refinery profit margins.

Q3 total upstream production increased 2.5% Y/Y to 762.3K boe/day from 743.8K boe/day in the prior-year quarter, while total oil sands production rose 3% to 670K bbl/day from 651.7K bbl/day a year ago despite being limited by Alberta's mandatory production curtailments.

SU says the gains came from higher production at Syncrude - where SU owns a 58.7% interest - as well as the ramp up of output from the Fort Hills oil sands mine and Hebron East Coast offshore project.

Syncrude cash operating costs fell to $40.50/bbl in the quarter from $63.85/bbl in the prior-year period, due mostly to the increase in production.

Refinery crude throughput in Q3 was 463.7K bbl/day and refinery utilization was 100%, and refined product sales edged up to 572K bbl/day, reflecting record retail volumes.

SU also narrows its full-year total production guidance range to 780K-790K boe/day from 780K-820K boe/day.