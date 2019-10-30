Tallgrass CEO defends provisions for management in Blackstone deal

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) CEO David Dehaemers defended management provisions in the Blackstone deal and blamed selling shareholders for the stock's drop.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners' August non-binding offer to buy TGE shares it did not already own for $19.50 each included a provision for management to be paid a ~30% premium for shares in the general partner that owns TGE.

In today's earnings conference call, Dehaemers said it was false that managers would get a higher price for their shares than retail investors in the company's limited partnership, contending the additional compensation included in the deal was for retention, non-compete agreements and share sales restrictions.

The CEO blamed the share price drop on "our largest institutional holders," which he did not specify; Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy, who has criticized the management deal as "bad governance," says blaming institutional investors for the share price decline "is like blaming the sun for a sunburn."

TGE closed today at $18.32 following its Q3 earnings report, down from $23.83 when Blackstone first agreed to acquire a 44.2% stake in late January; in August, Blackstone offered to buy out the rest.