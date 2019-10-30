Tillerson says Exxon did not deceive investors about climate change cost

Former Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Rex Tillerson took the stand today in the civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general to assert the company did not mislead investors about how it accounted for the potential costs of climate change.

The former CEO and U.S. Secretary of State rejected allegations by the AG that for years he carried out a secret scheme to defraud investors by lying about how the company planned for the financial risks of climate change.

While Tillerson was XOM's CEO during 2006-16, the company adopted a "proxy cost" metric for carbon to predict decreasing demand for oil and gas, using a figure as high as $80/ton of carbon emissions in some countries by 2040 while internally using figures as low as $40/ton or none at all, the NY AG has said.

Tillerson testified that the proxy cost represented a "macro level" assessment of the likely effect of future carbon regulations around the world, while XOM sometimes would evaluate greenhouse gas costs at a "micro level" for specific projects when appropriate.