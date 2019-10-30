ASRT -8.8%, BJ +6.2% after S&P index moves

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) ended the postmarket session down 8.8% after news it's getting bumped from the S&P SmallCap 600.
The company was ranked near the bottom and is no longer representative of small caps, S&P says.
Replacing Assertio in the 600 is Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET), which ended the late session up 5%. It's moving out of the MidCap 400, and being replaced there by BJ's Wholesale (BJ, finishing the late session up 6.2%).
Elsewhere, Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is moving from the MidCap 400 to the SmallCap 600 to replace Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS), which is delisting. OII wrapped the night session up 1.3%. And replacing OII in the 400 is Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), which wrapped up up 2%.
