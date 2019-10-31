Fiat, PSA confirm deal to merge

Creating the world's fourth-largest automaker, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot owner PSA (OTCPK:PEUGF) have officially agreed to join forces through a 50-50 share swap.

"In a rapidly changing environment, with new challenges in connected, electrified, shared and autonomous mobility, the combined entity would leverage its strong global R&D footprint and ecosystem," according to a press release.

The deal is likely to be approved by the French government, which shot down a merger with PSA's French rival Renault just five months ago.