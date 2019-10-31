China manufacturing activity shrinks again

Factory activity in China contracted for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, while service sector growth eased as companies face the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years.

Weighed down by slowing global demand and the Sino-U.S. trade war, the manufacturing PMI fell to 49.3 in October, versus 49.8 in September, according to the country's statistics bureau.

The figures will heap pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus to avoid a sharper slowdown and job losses.

Shanghai -0.4% to 2,929.

