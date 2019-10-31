Ford, UAW reach tentative labor deal

Ford (NYSE:F) has reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union on a new labor contract for its U.S. workers, likely avoiding a strike that cost its larger rival General Motors about $3B.

The deal includes $6B in new investments from Ford and the creation and retention of more than 8,500 jobs.

Other details were not disclosed, but they are expected to follow the basic pattern set in the GM contract, which includes lump-sum payments and annual pay increases that lift production wages up to $32.32 an hour by 2023.