Samsung profit falls 56% from a year ago

It's still rough times in the semiconductor industry.

Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) operating profit for the three months ending in September fell 56% versus the same period a year ago.

While that number ticked up almost 18% from the previous quarter and beat the company's own guidance from earlier this month, Samsung expects "demand for components to turn sluggish in general amid weak seasonal effects."

Analysts say there could be a slow recovery for chipmakers, which have struggled due to low prices and demand for memory chips.