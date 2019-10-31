Lower energy prices weigh on Shell results

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was hit by lower oil/gas prices and chemicals margins in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders on a current cost of supplies basis, used as a proxy for net profit, and excluding identified items, fell 15% to $4.767B vs. a profit of $5.624B in the same quarter a year ago.

Shell also launched the next tranche of its share buyback program, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.75B in the period up to and including Jan. 27, 2020.