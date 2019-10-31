Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Illinois property and enters into long-term lease with Grassroots

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closed on a sale-leaseback transaction with a subsidiary of GR Companies for a property located in Litchfield, Illinois.

The purchase price for the ~70,000 sq. ft. of industrial space property was $10.5M.

Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with Grassroots, which intends to continue to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

IIP has agreed to provide additional reimbursement of up to ~$17.7M for tenant improvements, thereby making total investment of $28.2M.

Source: Press Release