Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Illinois property and enters into long-term lease with Grassroots

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) closed on a sale-leaseback transaction with a subsidiary of GR Companies for a property located in Litchfield, Illinois.
The purchase price for the ~70,000 sq. ft. of industrial space property was $10.5M.
Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with Grassroots, which intends to continue to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.
IIP has agreed to provide additional reimbursement of up to ~$17.7M for tenant improvements, thereby making total investment of $28.2M.
Source: Press Release
Now read: The Dark Side Of REIT Investments »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on IIPR