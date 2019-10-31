Trick or treat! Halloween spending statistics

More than 172M Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year and are expected to spend about $8.8B on the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

That's the third-highest figure in the survey's 15-year history, after the record $9.1B set in 2017.

"We are seeing a noticeable increase in consumers whose Halloween purchases are inspired by their friends, neighbors and even celebrities on social media," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Retailers expect to have another strong Halloween season and have stocked up on candy, decorations and the season’s most popular costumes."

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, IYK, FXD, FDIS, RCD, PEZ, PMR, UGE, PSCD, SZK, FTXD, JHMC