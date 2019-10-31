Hong Kong stocks gain after interest rate cut

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority chopped its policy rate by 25 basis points overnight, tracking the Federal Reserve as obligated to by Hong Kong’s currency peg with the greenback.

Two of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered, also cut their key benchmark rates in the city, their largest market, which is bracing for its first recession since the global financial crisis.

The city recently rolled out policies to underpin the faltering growth, including cutting banks' capital buffer and supportive measures for small businesses, and is expected to do more amid the months-long protests.

Hang Seng +0.8% to 26,883.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK