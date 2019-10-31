Hong Kong stumbles into recession

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority chopped its policy rate by 25 basis points overnight, tracking the Federal Reserve as obligated to by Hong Kong’s currency peg with the greenback.

Two of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered, also cut their key benchmark rates in the city, their largest market, which officially fell into a recession amid the months-long protests.

The economy shrank 3.2% in the the third quarter from the period just before, marking the worst quarter-to-quarter drop since 2009.

Hang Seng +0.8% to 26,883.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK