World Series pulls Fox to top of TV ratings

Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) coverage of the series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals averaged 11.64M viewers, translating into the most-watched week by any network since the Super Bowl, according to figures from Nielsen.

Still, viewership for the first five games of the World Series set a record low, though each of the first three games averaged more viewers than all but three non-NFL prime-time programs during the 2019-20 television season.

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden MLB World Series title.