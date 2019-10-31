Cigna Q3 EPS up 14%

Cigna (NYSE:CI) Q3 results:

Revenues: $38,556M (+226.5%); Health Services: $24,880M (+999%); Integrated Medical: $9,148M (+11.9%).

Net income: $1,351M (+75.0%); EPS: $3.57 (+13.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.54 (+18.2%).

Non-GAAP operating income: $1,718M (+81.8%).

Company has repurchased 10.8M shares for ~$1.8B year to date.

2019 guidance: Non-GAAP operating income: $6,380M - 6,460M; non-GAAP EPS: $16.80 - 17.00; medical care ratio: 80.8 - 81.2%.

2020 guidance: Retention rate: 97%; Health Services adjusted pharmacy script growth: 25M - 35M.

