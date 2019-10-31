Church & Dwight dips slightly after light guidance
Oct. 31, 2019
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales rose 3.6% in Q3 as a 4.3% gain in mix/pricing offset a 0.7% drop in volume. The 3.6% mark edged past the consensus estimate of 3.5%.
- Gross margin increased 230 bps to 46.6% of sales vs. 45.4% consensus, due primarily to acquisition accounting in connection with Flawless and a retroactive tariff exemption benefit.
- Looking ahead, C&D expects sales growth of 5% vs. +5.9% consensus and EPS of $2.47 vs. $2.49 consensus. Full year gross margin is expected to expand 100 bps.
- CEO update: "We intend to make incremental investments in Q4 as a result of our strong results and tariff relief. As in years past, these actions help the Company enter the coming year with momentum. Specifically, we expect significantly higher marketing spending and investments as we accelerate approximately $10 million of spending in R&D, predictive analytics, supply chain, and sustainability. We also intend to accelerate $4 million of investments in our long-term Asia Pacific relationships."
- Shares of Church & Dwight are off 0.24% in premarket trading to $75.23.
