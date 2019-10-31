Marathon Petroleum to spin off Speedway; CEO Heminger to retire

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +1.9% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, unveiled plans to spin off its Speedway gas station business and announcing the planned retirement of CEO Gary Heminger from MPC and MPLX.

MPC also will form a special committee to evaluate potential strategic alternatives for its midstream business.

The moves, which have been anticipated in recent days, are an attempt to placate activist investors including Elliott Management, which proposed that MPC split its refining, pipeline and gas station businesses.

Heminger has served as MPC's President and CEO since the company's spinoff from Marathon Oil in 2011, and as Chairman and CEO since 2016, as well as Chairman and CEO of MPLX since 2012; Heminger first began work for Marathon in 1975.