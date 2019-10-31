Margin gains at Clorox

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales fell off 4% in Q3 as F/X headwinds lopped off two percentage points of growth and higher trade promotion spending factored in.

Gross margin increased by 60 bps to 44% from 43.4% of sales. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by the benefits of cost savings and price increases, which were partially offset by higher trade promotion spending and higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

Looking ahead, Clorox expects revenue growth to be down low single-digits to up 1% in FY20 vs. -0.3% consensus and EPS of $6.05 to $6.25 vs. $6.18 consensus.

Shares of Clorox are up 0.30% premarket to $151.25.

