Carlyle Group Q3 earnings beat in a challenging environment

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q3 distributable earnings of 41 cents per unit beats the consensus estimate of 40 cents and falls from 43 cents in Q2 and 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $768.6M beats the average analyst estimate of $514.6M and declines from $1.06B in Q2 and rises from $679.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Conversion to c-corp structure remains on track.

Raised $5.7B of capital in Q3 vs. $6.0B in Q3 2018.

Q3 assets under management of $221.8B slips from $222.7B in Q2 and rises from $212.3B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 corporate private equity fee-related earnings of $67.8M increased from $62.4M in Q2; real assets fee-related earnings of $26.0M fell from $53.5M in Q2; global credit fee-related earnings of $10.9M rose slightly from $10.6M in Q2; investment solutions fee-related earnings of $4.1M fell from $6.2M in Q2.

Carry fund portfolio appreciated 2% during the quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Carlyle EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)