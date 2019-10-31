Altria takes a $4.5B hit on Juul

Altria (NYSE:MO) tops earnings estimates, despite a sharp volume drop in Q3 in both the smokeable (-6.5%) and smokeless (-2.5%) categories. The highlight from the report could be the announcement that it plans to write down its investment in Juul Labs (JUUL) by $4.5B.

"While there was no single determinative event or factor, Altria considered impairment indicators in totality, including: increased likelihood of U.S. Food & Drug Administration action to remove flavored e-vapor products from the market pending a market authorization decision, various e-vapor bans put in place by certain cities and states in the U.S. and in certain international markets, and other factors," reads the company's statement.

Shares of Altria are up 1.07% after the tobacco company reaffirms its FY19 EPS guidance of $4.19 to $4.27 vs. $4.20 consensus.

