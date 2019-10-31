Iron Mountain -2% on revenue miss, lowered outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) -2% reports a mixed Q3 that beat on EPS but missed on revenue with a flat Y/Y performance. The company lowers its FY19 outlook to revenue of $4.25-4.28B (was: $4.25-4.325B; consensus: $4.28B) with AFFO of $850-870M (was: $870-900M).

Q3 AFFO was down 2% Y/Y to $225.3M. Adjusted EBITDA was up 3% to $375.7M versus the $373M consensus.

IRM announces Project Summit, a program meant to accelerate the company's strategy. The goals of the project include simplifying the global structure, streamlining the managerial structure, and using the customer-facing resources to improve the customer experience.

Project Summit activities will begin in Q4 and are expected to complete before the end of 2021. The project is expected to deliver annual run rate Adjusted EBITDA benefits of $200M. IRM expects to take $60M in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q4.

