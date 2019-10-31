Wayfair -10% after posting wide loss

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reports strong growth in revenue (+35%) and active customers (+38%) during Q3, while posting another loss on the bottom line.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$144.2M vs. -$139.2M consensus and -$76.4M a year ago.

The average order size during the quarter was $252 vs $244 a year ago. LTM net revenue per active customer was up 1.4% to $449.

Gross margin came in at 23.4% of sales vs. 23.5% consensus.

Shares of Wayfair are down 9.81% premarket to $91.16.

