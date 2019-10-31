Store Capital boosts 2019 guidance, introduces 2020 outlook

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) boosts guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to exceed the Street's highest estimate and introduces guidance for 2020 higher than the average analyst estimate.

Now sees $1.96-$1.97, up from $1.92-$1.96; compares with average analyst estimate of $1.90 (range of $1.88-$1.94).

Introduces 2020 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $2.05-$2.09 vs. consensus estimate of $2.03.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 50 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 48 cents and up from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $171.8M, up 25% Y/Y, surpasses the $167.4M consensus estimate.

Originated $395.5M of gross investments representing 85 property locations during Q3.

During Q3, Store Capital sold 4.4M common shares under its ATM program at a weighted average share price of $36.28 and raised $158.7M in net proceeds.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: STORE Capital FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)