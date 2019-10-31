Delphi Technologies -2% after reducing outlook

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) is on watch after missing Q3 estimates and lowering full-year guidance.

The auto supplier now expects full-year revenue of $4.30B to $4.33B vs. $4.25B to $4.475B prior view and $4.42B consensus. EPS of $2.5 to $2.35 is anticipated vs. $2.65 to $2.85 prior view and $2.61 consensus.

CEO update: "We have announced a fundamental transformation plan, which is a direct response to the major transitions and challenges our industry faces, consistent with our priority to realign and reshape Delphi Technologies for future profitable growth. This important and necessary step is expected to reduce our annualized costs by more than $150 million over the next three years, while significantly improving our free cash flow and return on invested capital."

Shares of Delphi are down 2.19% premarket to $12.97.

