Can-Fite up 36% premarket on advancement of Namodenoson

Thinly traded nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 36% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Namodenoson in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with underlying Child Pugh B7 cirrhosis (moderately severe liver disease) who have advanced on first-line therapy, a subgroup of HCC patients that showed an increase in median survival in its failed Phase 2 study announced in March.

The company is finalizing the protocol.