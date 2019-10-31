Fannie Mae net worth rises $4B in Q3

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Q3 net income of $3.96B rises from $3.43B in Q2.

Net worth increases to $10.3B as of Sept. 30, 2019 up from $6.37B at June 30, 2019, as a result of the September agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department that allows it to retain up to $25B of capital vs. the previous cap of $3B.

As a result, the aggregate liquidation preference of its senior preferred stock increased from $123.8B as of June 30, 2019 to $127.2B as of Sept. 30, 2019 due to the $3.4B increase in the company’s net worth during Q2 2019.

Q3 net interest income of $5.23B increases from $5.15B in Q2 as an increase in income from the guaranty book of business was offset by a decrease in income from the company’s retained mortgage portfolio and other investments portfolio.

Q3 fee and other income of $402M rises from $246M in Q2 and $271M in Q3 2018.

Net fair value losses of $713M fell from $754M in Q2.

