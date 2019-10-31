Dicerna up 11% premarket on Roche deal in hepatitis B

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) inks a research and collaboration agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) aimed at developing therapies to treat chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection based on its GalXC RNAi platform technology.

The companies will initially focus on advancing and commercializing Phase 1-stage DCR-HBVS. They will leverage their respective technology platforms to discover and develop additional candidates targeting multiple additional human and viral genes associated with HBV infection.

Under the terms of the partnership, Dicerna will receive $200M upfront, up to $1.47B in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales of DCR-HBVS. It also has an option to co-fund pivotal development of DCR-HBVS worldwide which, if exercised, will entitle it to receive higher royalties and the opportunity to co-promote in the U.S.