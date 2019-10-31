DuPont ticks higher after mixed Q3 results; narrows full-year guidance

DuPont (NYSE:DD) +1.1% pre-market after edging past Q1 earnings expectations, as higher prices for some of its products and lower costs lifted margins.

Q3 revenues fell 4.5% Y/Y, and organic net sales slipped 2%, to $5.43B, as volumes were hurt by weak electronics demand and continued automotive destocking.

But DD says Q3 operating EBITDA margins improved 20 basis points from the prior-year period, citing pricing gains, disciplined cost control and benefits from portfolio actions that more than offset softer volumes and currency pressure.

Q3 sales by segment: Electronics & Imaging -1% Y/Y to $934M, Nutrition & Biosciences -1% Y/Y to $1.5B, Transportation & Industrial -11% to $1.2B, Safety & Construction -3% to $1.3B, Non-Core -12% to $431M.

DD, which had raised its full-year profit forecast in August, narrowed its estimate for proforma adjusted EPS to $3.77-$3.82, in line with $3.81 analyst consensus estimate, from its earlier guidance of $3.75-$3.85.