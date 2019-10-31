Lloyds Banking Group lower Q3 net income partly offset by lower costs

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) falls 1.7% in premarket trading as Q3 underlying profit of £1.82B falls 12% Y/Y, reflecting lower net income partly offset by lower total costs and higher impairment charges.

Q3 loss per share of 0.5 pence compares with earnings of 1.8 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of £3.13B falls 2% Y/Y; banking net interest margin of 2.88% slips from 2.93% a year earlier.

Q3 total costs of £1.91B shrink from £1.99B in Q3 2018.

Q3 underlying return on tangible equity of 14.3% narrows from 15.9% a year earlier.

Operating costs are now expected to be less than £7.9B in 2019, ahead of previous guidance; and cost:income ratio to be lower than in 2018.