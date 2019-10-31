Kraft Heinz +5% after EBITDA beat

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $1.47B to top the consensus mark of $1.39B.

The company's organic sales were down 1.1% vs. -1.6% consensus. Organic sales fell off 1.6% in the U.S. and 0.5% in Canada, while Europe and the rest of the world part of the business saw slight growth.

Pricing was up 1% during the quarter, reflecting higher pricing in the U.S., Rest of World and EMEA segments that more than offset lower pricing in Canada. Volume/mix was 2.1 percentage points below the prior year period as global growth in condiments and sauces was more than offset by lower shipments in the U.S.

"While our third-quarter results remain below our potential, we showed sequential improvement versus the first half, and I believe we are beginning to operate the business better," notes Kraft CEO Miguel Patricio.

Shares of Kraft are up 4.98% premarket to $29.92.

