Global Payments to buy Canadian merchant acquiring business

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) agrees to acquire Desjardins Group's merchant acquiring business and portfolio of ~40,000 merchants.
As part of the agreement, Global Payments will enter into an exclusive 10-year marketing alliance under which Desjardins will refer members to Global Payments for payment technology and acquiring solutions.
Desjardins Group is the sixth-largest financial institution in Canada by deposits, with ~1,000 branches and more than 7M members and clients. Its merchant acquiring business is a leader in Quebec.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; the transaction is expected to close by early 2020.
