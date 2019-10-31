Global Payments to buy Canadian merchant acquiring business

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) agrees to acquire Desjardins Group's merchant acquiring business and portfolio of ~40,000 merchants.

As part of the agreement, Global Payments will enter into an exclusive 10-year marketing alliance under which Desjardins will refer members to Global Payments for payment technology and acquiring solutions.

Desjardins Group is the sixth-largest financial institution in Canada by deposits, with ~1,000 branches and more than 7M members and clients. Its merchant acquiring business is a leader in Quebec.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; the transaction is expected to close by early 2020.