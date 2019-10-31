IMAX tops EBITDA expectations

IMAX(NYSE:IMAX) reports revenue was up 5.2% in Q3 to $86.4M off a 9% increase in its commercial theatre network.

Adjusted net income rose 50% to $0.21 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $32.4M vs. $30.8M consensus.

"We are on track for our best year ever at the global box office. In China our box office is up 27% in RMB through early October and we recently grew our box office by more than 160% during the pivotal National Day holiday. And we look forward to the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, final installment of the Star Wars saga, in December," states IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.