Encana beats Q3 earnings number, nixes Canadian roots with name change

Encana (NYSE:ECA) +1.9% pre-market after topping Q3 earnings estimates and increasing annual production guidance while lowering cost guidance.

The company also announces plans to redomicile to the U.S. and change its name to Ovintiv Inc.; shares will be dually traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the ticker symbol OVV.

A domicile in the U.S. "will expose our company to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts, as well as better align us with our U.S. peers," CEO Doug Suttles says.

In its Q3 results, total production rose 4% Y/Y to 605.1K boe/day, with output of 596K boe/day excluding volumes from Arkoma and China exceeding the top end of guidance of 565K-585K boe/day; Permian Basin production averaged a record 111K boe/day, and Anadarko Basin output jumped 13% to 162K boe/day.

The company says Q3 costs decreased to $11.95/boe and guides full-year costs to the bottom end of the previous $12.75-$13.25/boe range.

"Encana expects to continue generating significant free cash flow" in Q4, the company says. "Strong production results year to date have more than offset the impact of disposition volumes and Encana has increased annual production guidance, lowered cost guidance, and maintained mid-point of original capital guidance."