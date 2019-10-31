Yeti lifts sales guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is on watch after Q3 EPS tops even the highest estimates turned in by analysts.

Sales were up 17% to $229M during the quarter and EBITDA rose 24% to $47.5M.

The strongest growth in the quarter was in the Direct-to-consumer channel, with sales increasing 31% to $92.9M.

Gross margin came in at 52.4% of sales vs. 50.6% consensus and 49.7% a year ago. Operating margin was up 140 bps to 17.6% of sales.

Sales are now expected to increase between 14.5% and 15.0% for the full year vs. +13.5% to +14.0% prior view.

Shares of Yeti are down 3.63% premarket to $33.45, despite the earnings beat.

