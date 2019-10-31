Aldeyra up 6% premarket on positive reproxalap data

Thinly traded micro cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 6% premarket on modest volume in reaction to updated data from its allergen chamber clinical methods study evaluating topical ophthalmic solution reproxalap in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

The company says the aldehyde trap showed "highly statistically significant" activity compared to vehicle (placebo) across all assessed symptoms and signs in 70 subjects with ocular allergy to ragweed.

Specifically, treatment with reproxalap resulted in statistically significant relative reductions in ocular itching, redness and tearing as well as total ocular symptom score. Both strengths (0.25% and 0.50%) were equally effective. The results were consistent with the outcome of the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE study announced in March.

A Phase 3 trial, INVIGORATE, evaluating the 0.25% formulation should launch in H1 2020.