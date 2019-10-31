Dunkin' Brands +2% after strong international sales

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports comparable sales for the Dunkin' Donuts chain rose 1.5% in the U.S. in Q3 to just miss the consensus estimate for a 1.7% gain. The DNKN comp also trailed the 6% mark posted by Starbucks in the U.S. The Baskin-Robbins chain recorded a 3.6% increase in U.S. comparable sales vs. -0.7% consensus.

On the international side of the business, comparable sales were up 7.3% for Dunkin' Donuts and 3.0% for Baskin-Robbins.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year EPS of $3.10 to $3.12 vs. $3.02 to $3.05 prior view and $3.05 consensus.

Shares of Dunkin' Donuts are up 1.76% premarket to $75.28.

