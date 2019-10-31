Cash burn weighs on Bombardier's core profit

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) reports a 41% decline in quarterly core profit to $158M in Q3, weighed down by higher costs as it spent more on upping production of its flagship Global 7500 business jets.

Free cash flow usage for the quarter rose 84% to $682M, compared with a year earlier, however, the company said its free cash flow usage for the year would remain around $500M.

Bombardier is in the middle of a major restructuring, offloading underperforming commercial plane programs to focus on its more profitable business jet and rail units.