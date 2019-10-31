Medical Properties Trust has up to $5B in acquisition pipeline

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Q3 normalized FFO per share of 33 cents exceeds consensus estimate of 32 cents and down from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Affirms year annual run-rate for normalized FFO per share of $1.56-$1.58.

YTD, Medical Properties has acquired and leased ~$3.7B of hospital real estate, representing asset growth of 40%; the acquired facilities, which are 100% leased, generate an average GAAP rate of ~8.0% resulting in immediately accretive results to normalized FFO, the company said.

"We continue to actively pursue transactions totaling as much as $5B, some of which may close during the next few quarters," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Medical Properties FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)