Airbus A220 engines pass checks

Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A220 and have found no faults, an executive at engine maker Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX) declared.

The checks were ordered after engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) subsidiary Swiss.

Airlines have also re-inspected more than half of the fleet in service following the latest incident in October and have found no signs of stress, Paul Finklestein, VP of Marketing told the Airfinance Journal Asia Pacific conference.