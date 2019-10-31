Murphy Oil on the move after stellar Q3 results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +4.3% pre-market after easily exceeding Wall Street estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, which surged 66% Y/Y to $817M.

MUR says Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $438M was the highest level since Q4 2014.

Q3 production averaged 192K boe/day, including 113K bbl/day of oil, the company's highest oil volumes since Q1 2015, excluding Syncrude and heavy oil.

MUR says it lowered Q3 lease operating expenses to $7.68/boe, driven by improvements in the Eagle Ford Shale and the Gulf of Mexico.

The company says it continue dto realize premium pricing during Q3, with Eagle Ford prices registering above $58/bbl and North America offshore prices approaching $61/bbl, and more than 94% of oil volumes were sold at a premium to the average WTI price of $56.45/bbl.

MUR estimates Q4 total production of 198K-206K boe/day (69% liquids) and full-year output of 174K-178K boe/day, and confirms its previously announced 2019 capital program of $1.35B-$1.45B.