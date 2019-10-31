National Retail Properties 2020 guidance mostly trails consensus

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) introduces guidance for 2020 core FFO per share of $2.83-$2.87; consensus estimate of $2.87

Boosts guidance for 2019 core FFO per share to $2.74-$2.77 from its previous range of $2.71-$2.76.

Compares with consensus estimate of $2.75.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 71 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 69 cents and improves from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $168.6M, exceeds consensus of $166.9M and increases from $155.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy was 99.1% at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. 98.8% on June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.

